Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

A terrific batting show against Sunrisers Hyderabad had helped Delhi Capitals in securing a 21-run win in their last IPL match. Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant will be hoping to produce the same kind of batting against Chennai Super Kings in their next IPL encounter on Sunday. The match between Chennai and Delhi is scheduled to be played at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai.

In their last match, batting first, Delhi had posted a huge total of 207 runs losing just three wickets against Hyderabad. Delhi’s bowling department also did a formidable job as the bowlers picked up eight wickets in 20 overs to restrict Hyderabad to 186 runs.

On the other hand, Chennai will come into the fixture after conceding a 13-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match. MS Dhoni’s men currently occupy the ninth spot on the IPL points table.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played?

The 55th IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will take place on May 8, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Starting XI:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

