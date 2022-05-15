Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Match 63 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday will not have any major impact on their current status or the overall points table. While Hardik Pandya-led outlet is sitting on the number one spot with 18 points in their kitty, CSK is languishing at the bottom of the table.

A win against Chennai, will not only help Gujarat strengthen themselves at the number one spot, but the team would also want to continue their winning momentum.

On the other hand, CSK has had a pretty disastrous season of IPL. A lot of drama has unfolded in the Chennai camp, with regard to the team’s captaincy. In their previous outing, CSK faced an embarrassing 5-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians, after getting bundled out for 97 runs. Therefore, the team will be looking forward to saving some pride in their last two matches.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will be played?

The 63rd IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will take place on May 15, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) begin?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible Starting XI:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

