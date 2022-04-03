Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, April 3, at the Brabourne Stadium Mumbai. The Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK have lost their first two matches to Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively.

With Robin Uthappa and MS Dhoni among the runs, CSK would look to get their campaign back on track. They would also hope their foreign recruits, especially, Dwayne Bravo and Moeen Ali, to come good both with the bat and ball.

PBKS, led by the newly crowned Mayank Agarwal, too, come to the match having lost their previous outing to Kolkata Knight Riders. However, unlike CSK, Punjab Kings have two points in their kitty from their opening match in which they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore. Apart from skipper Agarwal, PBKS would bank on opener Shikhar Dhawan and Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa to get back the momentum.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played?

The 11th IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will take place on April 3, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) begin?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible Staring XI:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Raj Angad Bawa, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

