Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Probable XIs: Robin Uthappa Likely to Retain Place, Mitchell Santner May Get Called Up

Chennai super Kings, who failed to reach the knockouts last year were the first team to book their place in the playoffs this year. However, two back-to-back losses saw them slip from the top position which for now belongs to Delhi Capitals. Why CSK would want to finish in the top two? Because it would hand them one extra opportunity to qualify for the finals.

It is wrong to say that Punjab Kings are out of the race but they would need a miracle to qualify. Not only would they need a huge win against Chennai Super Kings but would also need both Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians to suffer humbling defeats. Had they won their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, they would still be in the race for the playoffs. Chasing 164, PBKS made a wonderful start by scoring 49 runs in the first 6 overs. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal went on to stitch a 91-run partnership for the first wicket. However, things went south after KL Rahul’s dismissal. Yuzvendra Chahal’s spell turned the match upside down and in the end, PBKS needed 19 runs off the final over but they remained short by 7 runs.

The last time these two teams faced, CSK won by 6 wickets and the Whistlepodus would be hoping for a similar result they clash again on Thursday.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi