Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Southern rivals Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad will look to record their first victory of the season when they battle it out in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 game at the DY Patil Stadium.

SunRisers Hyderabad, led by Kane Williamson, have lost their first two games of the season to the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have lost three consecutive games to Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, and Punjab Kings.

Chennai need to shake things up a bit if they wish to put up a good show in their remaining games and qualify for the playoffs. Their batters have lacked intent so far and need someone in the middle to anchor their batting throughout the innings from one end. Chennai’s bowling has also looked lacklustre in Deepak Chahar’s absence.

The young Hyderabad side has shown glimpses of their ability on the field but has failed in clicking as a unit in their first two games.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here’s all you need to know:

What date will the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The 17th IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on April 9, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Starting XI:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

