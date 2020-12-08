Chennai Super Kings’ ‘Whistle Podu’ becomes 2020’s Second Most Tweeted Sports Hashtag

One of the most successful IPL outfits, CSK had a forgettable season in the recently concluded tournament. This was the first time in any season since the franchise became a part of the IPL that CSK did not make it to the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings’ catchphrase ‘Whistle Podu’ has been picked as the second most tweeted sports hashtag in the year 2020 on Twitter. Twitter India, on Tuesday, declared the most tweeted hashtags, topic-wise, throughout 2020. ‘IPL 2020’ has been elected as the most tweeted sports hashtag for the year in India. ‘Team India’ is picked as the third most tweeted hashtag. The hashtags were perused and placed in diverse categories such as sports, movies, emojis etc.

According to the lists, ‘Whistle Podu’, which is majorly used on social media by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and its fans, has been chosen as the second most tweeted sports hashtag. The anticipation around the franchise’s performance in the 13th edition of the IPL is expected to have brought up the hashtag’s popularity on the microblogging platform. The reactions as well as online memes to CSK’s performance during the IPL additionally could have contributed to the result.

The 13th edition of the IPL was underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the COVID-19 restrictions in India. The matches were held behind closed doors across three venues – Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 19 to November 10. Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Delhi Capitals in the finals to clinch their record fifth winning title.

One of the most successful IPL outfits, CSK had a forgettable season in the recently concluded tournament. This was the first time in any season since the franchise became a part of the IPL that CSK did not make it to the playoffs. The team faced several setbacks in the initial phase of the edition and also for the better part of the IPL 2020. However, the MS Dhoni led side ensured to depart on a respectable note as they posted some good wins towards the last stage of their stint this year. They went out on a high, with their formidable performance in the latter part of the league stage of the tournament. Of the 14 matches they played, they won six and lost eight.