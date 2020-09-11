IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh Big Loss But Chennai Super Kings Have Options, Says Ajit Agarkar

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar has said losing a senior pro like Harbhajan Singh won't matter much as the Chennai Super Kings have a number of options when it comes to spinning the ball.
Also read: IPL 2020--Who Should Bat at Number 3 for Chennai Super Kings in Suresh Raina's Absence? Scott Styris Has His Say
Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Agarkar said: “Well, we have seen when they went to the auction, they already had enough spin. You’ve seen in Chennai when they play, they rely so much on spin because of the conditions. Harbhajan Singh, obviously, that kind of experience, quality that you lose, it is going to be a loss, but I think CSK have a lot more cover in that department at least as far as spin is concerned."
Agarkar named the likes of Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Santner and Imran Tahir who can step up to the plate.
"They have got Piyush Chawla as well that they have brought in. This year they have got Tahir, Santner, so they have got enough spin and they will be hoping that the conditions are in their favour what they get in Chennai, which is a little bit of turn, then those spinners come into play.
Also read: IPL 2020--CSK CEO Confirms Deepak Chahar Return, Quashes 'Dawid Malan as Replacement' Rumours
Agarkar also said that he is not sure how Deepak Chahar would fare in the tournament opener considering the fact that he was tested positve on landing in UAE.
"As far as Chahar is concerned, I know Dhoni depends on him a lot to start with the new ball or bowls him upfront, but when you have not played cricket for as long as all these players have, plus he has had this extra quarantine because of turning positive, might have less preparation time. But hopefully, the fitness levels are there, it’s about getting the skills right and getting some sort of bowling into your legs while they have some practice games, he’s probably going to be ready,” Agarkar signed off.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh Big Loss But Chennai Super Kings Have Options, Says Ajit Agarkar
Former India pacer is optimistic about Chennai Super Kings' chances despite the initial hiccups that Dhoni led side suffered initially.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020
CSK vs MIAbu Dhabi
Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 2 | Sun, 20 Sep, 2020
KXIP vs DCDubai All Fixtures
Team Rankings