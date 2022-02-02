Chennai Superkings Asks Fans To Pick Their Own Squad Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auctions

Chennai Super Kings were one of the finest franchises of IPL until Mumbai Indians arrived at the scene. But last year, MS Dhoni and his side prove everyone wrong as they went on to beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of the IPL 2021 in Dubai. And now, they are giving the fans an opportunity to pick their own squad! CSK fans are probably one of the craziest IPL lot and they are very passionate when it comes to showing some yellove.

“Superfans Assemble! Pick your Super Squad you wish to see in Yellove!”

The franchise tweeted.

Superfans Assemble! Pick your Super Squad you wish to see in Yellove! #SuperAuctions #WhistlePodu — Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) February 2, 2022

Chennai Super Kings had a horrendous season in 2020 where they failed to qualify for the last four of the IPL. But fast forward 12 months and you have a different squad in place.

Chennai Super Kings Becomes India’s First Unicorn Sports Enterprise; Surpasses Market Cap of Parent Entity

Ahead of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of its most successful franchises, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has become the country’s first sports Unicorn with its market cap having touched a high of Rs 7,600 crores and its share in the grey market trading in the Rs 210-225 price band.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK, which won its fourth IPL title in Dubai last year, now has a market cap more than its parent entity, India Cements. On Friday, India Cements’ market cap stood at Rs 6,869 crores.

Two key reasons which have led CSK’s market cap to go past its parent entity are the team winning its fourth IPL title in Dubai, and two new franchises being added to the upcoming season at record prices.

The Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG Group bought the Lucknow franchise (Lucknow Super Giants) for Rs 7,090 crore, while CVC Capital acquired the rights for the Ahmedabad franchise for 5,625 crore.

