Chennai Weather Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Weather Report

The third match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness a high-spirited affair between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Eoin Morgan led-side will be looking forward to a memorable season this time after a disappointing run in IPL 2020 as they finished at the fifth position. SRH, on the other hand, reached the semi-final of the previous season but was ruled out after losing against Delhi Capitals.

The toss is expected to play a crucial role as the team winning the toss is likely to field first. There can be a factor of dew in the second innings which can be a reason for worry for the bowling team. The average first innings score in IPL at this stadium is 163 runs and the chasing team has won 53.7% of IPL games at Chepauk.

Also, the Chidambaram stadium hosted the first match between RCB and MI, and the team batting second, Bangalore, won the game.

IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Weather Report

During the clash between SRH and KKR, the weather is expected to be hot and humid with a maximum temperature of 31°c and a minimum temperature of 26°c. The sky will be clear and there is no rainfall expected on Sunday to disturb the game.

IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Pitch Report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium will not completely favor the bowlers as it has something to offer to the batsmen too as seen in the first match between MI and RCB. The spinners are likely to get assistance from the surface and SRH’s Rashid Khan and KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy will be excited to bowl in Chepauk. Meanwhile, the batters will have to be careful in their approach and need to take their time to get used to the surface.

