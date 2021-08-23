Chetan Sakariya is a TMKOC Fan, This Post Confirms: 'Powder Gully, Gokuldham Society'

Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and longest-running TV shows. The sitcom, which has been airing since 2008 on SAB TV, enjoys a massive fan following and is loved by all generations. Team India and Rajasthan Royals’ rising pace-bowling sensation Chetan Sakariya is also one of the many fans of TMKOC. His latest social media post reveals the same.

On August 22, Sunday, Rajasthan Royals’ official Twitter account shared a snap of Sakariya, which featured the pace bowler holding jalebi and fafda. Dropping the mouth-watering post, the Rajasthan-based franchise wrote in the caption - “Address dedo, @Sakariya55? (Give address Chetan Sakariya).” Sakariya came up with an outstanding reply which left the TMKOC fans in splits. The left-arm pacer wrote, “Powder Gully, Gokuldham Society.” He even shared a photo of the Gokuldham society. The tweet made his love for the comic show quite evident.

For those who don’t follow the show, the address given by Sakariya is of the apartment where the characters of the sitcom are residing. And the two snacks the Rajasthan Royals’ bowler was holding, jalebi and fafda, are favourites of the show’s protagonist Jethalal, essayed by actor Dilip Joshi. Therefore, Sakariya stated that Gokuldham Society would be the best place to deliver the two popular Gujarati food items. The post went viral in no time as TMKOC fans were delighted to know that Sakariya diligently follows the sitcom.

Meanwhile Sakariya, who made his international debut in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, is gearing up for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The cash-rich league is slated to resume on September 19 and the remaining matches will take place in UAE. In the first leg, Sakariya had displayed an outstanding performance with the ball as he troubled many batters with his bucket of variations. Therefore, the left-arm pacer is one of the players to watch out in RR.

