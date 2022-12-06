Chetan Sakariya Recalls Rohit Sharma's Gesture Which Helped Him And Mukesh Choudhary to Open Up With Team India Players

Young pacer Chetan Sakariya, who was part of Team India’s preparatory camp in Perth ahead of the T20I World Cup, shared his experience of the time he spent with the senior players. Sakariya and Mukesh Choudhary were nervous as they would be meeting some of the biggest names in Indian cricket. This is bound to give even the most confident of players a few nerves but Sakariya has revealed how captain Rohit Sharma made them feel part of the group.

“Rohit Bhai invited us to dinner and made sure that we felt comfortable. That really helped us open up with the team and make great memories,” Chetan Sakariya told Sportskeeda.

Chetan Sakariya plays for Saurashtra in the domestic circuit and has featured in 19 first-class matches so far. The pacer has picked up 58 wickets at a meager economical rate of 3.22. At 24 years old, Sakariya, who has starred in a few IPL matches, is touted as a bright prospect for Team India.

Fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary has picked up 38 wickets in 13 first-class matches. He came to the limelight after featuring for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022.

Both Sakariya and Choudhary will be looking forward to the upcoming season of the IPL. While Sakariya has been retained by Delhi Capitals, Choudhary will again sport the jersey of Chennai Super Kings. IPL 2023 will be very important for Sakariya in particular, considering the fact that he is in line for an India call-up in T20Is.

India had a forgettable T20I World Cup in Australia despite reaching the semi-finals. The Indian side were knocked out of the competition by England who eventually went on to beat Pakistan in the final and clinch the trophy. More than the defeat, it was the nature of the defeat that hit India hard. The Men in Blue lost in the semi-finals to England by 10 wickets. India, who were missing pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, had no answer to the blistering batting by England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler.

It was an emotional roller coaster, to say the least, but the team is now looking forward to the 50-over World Cup which will be held in 2023. This tournament will be held in India and can prove to be a path to redemption.

