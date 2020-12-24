- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
Chetan Sharma Appointed New Chairman of Selectors; Debashish Mohanty & Abey Kuruvilla Named in Panel
Former India pacer Chetan Sharma will be heading India's senior selection committee. He alongside Debashish Mohanty and Abey Kuruwilla will be part of the selection panel, the BCCI said in a tweet.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 24, 2020, 9:22 PM IST
Former India pacer Chetan Sharma will be heading India's senior selection committee. He alongside Debashish Mohanty and Abey Kuruvilla will be part of the selection panel, the BCCI said in a tweet.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
They were recommended by a three member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which comprised of former India cricketers Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik. The CAC met virtually and made the recommendations to the BCCI.Earlier there were rumours of Ajit Agrkar being shortlisted for the post of chairman of selectors. He was the most capped player from the list of candidates who had applied -- and has appeared in 26 Tests and 191 ODIs.
Also read: BCCI AGM: Board Approves 10-team IPL From 2022 Edition at Its Annual General Body Meeting
The new panel was formed on the sidelines of the BCCI''s 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) here. The selection panel also has former India players Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh.Sharma is a former player who represented India in 23 Tests and 65 ODIs during an 11-year-old international career, the highlight of which was his hat-trick in the 1987 World Cup.
At the age of 16, Sharma started playing first-class cricket for Haryana and made his Test debut aged 18, a year after making his ODI debut against the West Indies in December 1983.As per the BCCI constitution, the candidate with the most Test caps becomes the chief selector.
(With PTI Inputs)
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking