Chetan Sharma Contradicts Virat Kohli: 'Everyone Told Him To Wait On T20 Captaincy'

Contradicting Virat Kohli, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma on Friday said the batting maestro was told to carry on as T20I captain by everyone in the BCCI. Days after Kohli quit T20I captaincy, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that the Board had asked the superstar batter to reconsider his decision. Kohli had contradicted Ganguly’s statement during his explosive press conference prior to leaving for the Test series against South Africa, saying he had no such communication with the Board’s president and that he was informed about his removal as ODI skipper one and a half hour before the selection meeting for the SA series.

However, Sharma on Friday said, “Everyone from selectors to (BCCI) office bearers, convenor of selection meeting and all present told Kohli to wait on T20 captaincy till World Cup got over."

“When the meeting started before World Cup, it was surprise for everyone. All present there told him have a rethink. All selectors felt that it will affect the World Cup. All conveners and board officials told Virat that for the sake of Indian cricket continue. Everyone was in a state of shock. After the World Cup we wanted to talk," said Sharma. “Everyone from selectors to (BCCI) office bearers, convenor of selection meeting and all present told Kohli to wait on T20 captaincy till World Cup got over.

“We were in the middle of the World Cup when Virat announced that he would give up the T20s captaincy. But all board members asked him to reconsider. That was not the time to tell him that if you leave one format you will be made to give up another," he added.

“At that time when he announced to us everyone told him we can have a rethink, after the World Cup. Our goals is to make Indian team on the top. We don’t want controversies. Make sure that the best men play for country."

Asked about speculation about a rift between Kohli and Rohit, the chief selector said, “Don’t do speculations. I was a part of the media for 20 years. I laugh at speculations. They are working together as a family, team, unit."

“Everyone told him to reconsider and rethink," he added.

