Chetan Sharma Remains Chairman of Selectors as BCCI Announces Senior Selection Committee

The BCCI on Saturday (January 7) announced the All-India Senior Selection Committee, retaining Chetan Sharma for the post of chairman of selectors. He has been re-appointed exactly two months after his entire panel was disbanded by the BCCI for the Indian team’s semi-final exit in the T20 World Cup.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the committee.

The Indian cricket board rolled out an official statement to confirm the development.

“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022," BCCI release stated.

“Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee," it added.

The new committee now lead by Chetan has entirely new faces with junior chairman of selectors S Sharath of South Zone being promoted. The others in the panel are former seamer Subroto Banerjee from East Zone, Salil Ankola from West Zone and Test opener Shiv Sunder Das from the Central zone.

Das, the former India men’s Test opener, qualified from central for being a former Vidarbha player after he finished playing for Odisha. Ankola, the ex-India fast bowler, is the current chief selector of the Mumbai men’s team in domestic cricket. Meanwhile, Banerjee is a former India pacer who has also been the coach of fast bowler Umesh Yadav. Sharath, hailing from Tamil Nadu, is the current chairman of the Junior Men’s Selection Committee and under his panel, India won U19 Men’s World Cup in West Indies in 2022.

It is to be noted that Das’ colleague, Harvinder Singh had also reapplied but wasn’t considered after interview as he was believed to be not up to the mark.

Harvinder Singh, Sunil Joshi, and Debasish Mohanty had served for the shortest period of time as senior national selectors. Joshi and Harvinder were appointed national selectors in February 2020. After the AGM in January 2021, Chetan took over as chairman of selectors with Mohanty and Kuruvilla joining him.

During Chetan Sharma’s reign, India failed to reach the knock-out stage in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup, lost the World Test Championships final and lost the semi-final against England in Australia.

However, the task of the new selection committee will now be to pick the squads for India’s white-ball series against New Zealand, set to happen later in the month.

