Cheteshwar Pujara an Unbelievable Cricketer, Nothing Affects Him: Nathan Lyon

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon claimed an eight-wicket haul in India’s second innings to put Australia on top after Day 2 in the third Test match at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Lyon troubled the Indian batters throughout the second day as they were bundled out for just 163 with just 75 run lead. Australia now have a golden opportunity to bounce back in this series. The Aussie offie hit the right areas to put the hosts under pressure as apart from Cheteshwar Pujara no other batter managed to show any fight on the tricky batting surface.

The veteran off-spinner heaped big praise for Pujara as he talked about his solid defence in every condition be it at a bouncy or a rank-turner in Indore.

“Cheteshwar Pujara is an unbelievable cricketer. Bounce in Gabba or turn here, nothing affects him. He has unbelievable defence. Test cricket is all about defence," Lyon said in the press conference after Day 2’s play.

Meanwhile, it was Lyon only who got the better of Pujara who looked very determined during his 59-run knock but a stunning catch by Steve Smith at leg slip ended his stay.

“Hats off to Smithy!, Lyon lauded Smith for taking Pujara’s catch.

The offie further talked about his equation with Smith and said with him and Pat Cummins Australia cricket is in the right hands.

“We know how good Smith has been as captain Played with Smith for a long time. We are good friends off the field too. His brain regarding cricket tactics has been very good. Both Pat Cummins and Smith means Australian cricket is in right hands," Lyon added.

Talking about the comparison of Australian spinners with Indian counterparts, Lyon said he and his young partners are focused to make their own space.

“We want to own our space, learn from the Indian guys, they are legends here in India but we want to make our own space. I am really proud of this bunch (of spinners)," he added.

Lyon also talked about bowling against quality Indian batters.

“I was happy with the way I bowled in Nagpur, and knew the quality I was up against. Have played these guys a lot, so knew the challenges," Lyon added.

