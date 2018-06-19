Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cheteshwar Pujara Continues to Struggle for Form in England

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 19, 2018, 1:48 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara is dismissed by Dale Steyn. (Twitter)

New Delhi: Cheteshwar Pujara’s recent run of bad form continued on Monday when he was dismissed for a duck by Hampshire pacer Dale Steyn in the second semi-final of the Royal London One-Day Cup, England’s domestic 50-over competition. Pujara, who came in to bat after the fall of opener Adam Lyth in the fourth over of the innings as Yorkshire chased a massive 349 for victory, lasted just four balls before Jimmy Adams accepted a simple catch at second slip off Steyn.




This wasn’t a one-off poor score for the India batsman as his last five innings read 14 for Yorkshire against Derbyshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup, 19 against Lancashire, 6 against Northants, 35 against Afghanistan in the one-off Test and now a duck. He did start the one-day tournament well with scores of 82, 73, 101 and 75* but the runs seem to have dried up of late. Pujara’s returns in the four-day games for Yorkshire this season have been lacklustre so far, and he’s made just 100 runs in 8 innings at an average of 12.50.

Speaking to CricketNext before departing for the county season, Pujara had said that he was looking to use this opportunity to prepare for India’s Test tour of England starting in August.

“Playing county cricket means you prepare on wickets where every ball could be the last you face in an innings,” he said. “The wickets are really challenging and I love challenges. County cricket has improved me as a player and I just want to score as many runs as possible for Yorkshire and prepare for the Test series against England and the road ahead. The challenges that shall be thrown at us — by James Anderson and boys — is not something we aren’t aware of. This stint in England shall help me prepare for that.”

Clearly, the stint hasn’t been as fruitful as Pujara would have expected and he will be desperately eager to find some form before the series gets underway in Birmingham in a little over a month from now.

First Published: June 19, 2018, 11:15 AM IST

