Cheteshwar Pujara continues to pile on the runs and breaking records in County cricket. On Wednesday, the India Test maestro peeled off his 16th first-class double century at the Lord’s while captaining Sussex against Middlesex in the ongoing County Championship.

Pujara is the first batter in Sussex history to score a double-century against Middlesex at Lord’s. Remarkably, the last Sussex batter to hit a double-ton at the Home of Cricket was Pujara’s countryman, the legendary Colonel HH Shri Sir Ranjitsinhji Vibhaji II.

The double hundred from Ranjitsinhji came 125 years ago against the MCC.

Pujara is now joint-fifth in the list of the most double-centuries in first-class cricket history sharing the spot with the likes of CB Fry, Jack Hobbs and Graeme Hick.

The list is led by Australian Don Bradman who made an eye-popping 37 double tons during his legendary career. Second on this list is Walter Hammond who made 36 such scores while Elias Hendren completes the top-three with 22 double centuries to his name.

Pujara scored 231 off 403 deliveries, an innings that featured 21 fours and three sixes and helped drive Sussex to their highest ever score – 523-all out at the venue.

“Cheteshwar has said he doesn’t really keep count on his runs, so I doubt he’ll know (he’s the first Sussex batter to score 200 against Middlesex at Lord’s), but he’s a fantastic player,” Sussex batter Tom Alsop was quoted as saying by The Argus.

Her continued, “We talk about having world-class basics and for me it’s not only his technical ability but his mental strength, to be able to concentrate and get back into each ball. His method and routine is second to none really.”

Pujara had been dropped from the India squad following the South Africa tour. However, through a prolific run in the ongoing County Championship, the veteran forced his way back into Test cricket and was recalled for the rescheduled fifth Test against England earlier this month at Edgbaston.

