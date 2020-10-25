Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari To Join India Squad Members In Dubai For Australia Tour

Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari are set to join the rest of the Team India members in Dubai ahead of their tour Down Under

Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari are set to join the rest of the Team India members in Dubai ahead of their tour Down Under. Pujara and Vihari are set to leave for the destination on Sunday while head coach Ravi Shastri will join the squad later on Monday, according to an ESPNCricinfo report. Batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar will be travelling along with the team to Australia from Dubai. The member flying to UAE will have to follow the same SOPSs put in place by the cricket board for the IPL, including a six-day quarantine in Dubai and COVID-19 tests at regular intervals.

The cricket board is still to announce the jumbo squad for India tour Down Under. It is expected that it might be announced withing this week. The schedule for India tour of Australia has been confirmed as the New South Wales state government gave a green signal to the quarantine period together which was knitted together with Cricket Australia.

The cricket board is still to announce the jumbo squad for India tour Down Under. It is expected that it might be announced withing this week. The schedule for India tour of Australia has been confirmed as the New South Wales state government gave a green signal to the quarantine period together which was knitted together with Cricket Australia.

The tour will get underway with the first two ODIs on November 27 and 29 are set to be played at the SCG, the third ODI on December 1 and the first T20I on December 4 will take place at Canberra’s Manuka Oval, before the teams return to Sydney for the final two T20Is at the SCG on December 6 and 8.

The Test series will get underway in Adelaide with the Pink Ball match. The Adelaide Oval match will take place between December 17-21, with Adelaide also the backup option for the Boxing Day Test should the Covid-19 situation not allow it to be held at the MCG. Otherwise Melbourne will be the venue for Boxing Day (December 26-30) followed by Tests in Sydney (January 7-11) and finally Brisbane (January 15-19).