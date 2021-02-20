Cheteshwar Pujara Hints at County Stint, Says Enough Cricket to be Played After IPL 2021 India are set to tour England and some prior experience lead up to the series is expected to help Pujara.

India's middle-order mainstay Chetehwar Pujara is planning to go and play county cricket after IPL ends. Usually Pujara doesn't play the cash-rich league and as a result uses that April-May slot to play cricket in England. However this year the situation is bound to change as he has been picked by Chennai Superkings at the IPL Auction.

"First of all, I am really glad to be a part of the IPL, it is good to be back again. I would like to thank the CSK team for picking me, but at the same time, when I am talking about county cricket, I still think I will have enough time before we play England in England. Once IPL gets over, there will be a window for me to play county games. That call I will take once IPL gets over. There will be enough time to play some county games. We also have a couple of practice games in England once the Test series begins there," said Pujara during a virtual press conference on Saturday.

India are set to tour England and some prior experience lead up to the series will help Pujara. "There is plenty of time to play county cricket but it is good to be back in the IPL. You know, I always want to play the short format of the game, IPL has produced so many great cricketers, some young talent we have got through the IPL, it has helped the Indian team. My focus once this Test series gets over will be on the IPL and once IPL gets over, I will think about county games and then there is a big series coming up against England. I am very hopeful that we will play the World Test Championship final as well which is in June," he added.

Pujara will be part of India's playing eleven when they take on England in the third Test match in Ahmedabad from February 24.