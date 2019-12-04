Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: NEP VS BHU

upcoming
NEP NEP
BHU BHU

Adelaide

05 Dec, 201908:45 IST

Match 7: NEP VS MDV

upcoming
NEP NEP
MDV MDV

Adelaide

06 Dec, 201912:45 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara Included in Saurashtra Squad for First Two Games of Ranji Trophy

It will be a good practice for Pujara as India will be playing a Test match only after two months in New Zealand.

PTI |December 4, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara Included in Saurashtra Squad for First Two Games of Ranji Trophy

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was on Wednesday named into the 16-member Saurashtra squad for the first two Ranji Trophy games beginning from 9 December.

The senior selection committee of Saurashtra Cricket Association selected the 16 members of Saurashtra's senior team for first two matches of the Ranji Trophy, which is led by left-arm speedster Jaydev Unadkat, a release here said.

It will be a good practice for Pujara as India will be playing a Test match only after two months in New Zealand.

As reported by PTI, former India pacer Karsan Ghavri has already been appointed as Saurashtra head coach.

Saurashtra, who are the runners-up of the last Ranji Trophy season, are placed in the Elite Group B and begin their campaign with a game against Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala.

Squad: Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kamlesh Makwana, Snell Patel, Chirag Jani, Harvik Desai, Prerak Mankad, Avi Barot, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Divyaraj Chauhan and Jay Chauhan.

Cheteshwar Pujararanji trophysaurashtra

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more