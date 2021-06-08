Cheteshwar Pujara is Busy With 'Quarantine Daddy Duties' Ahead of ICC WTC Final

The Indian team is all set to begin their training ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand on June 18 in Southampton. For now, they are in quarantine at the hotel adjacent to the ground, and spending quality time with family. Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the players who is making good use of his time, with ‘quarantine daddy duties’. He shared an adorable photo with daughter Aditi on Instagram.

While Pujara is taking some time off from cricket, expectations are already on the rise. Take this from Parthiv Patel for example. In the Star Sports show CRICKET CONNECTED, Parthiv predicted that Pujara will be the leading run-getter in the World Test Championship final.

“I will back Cheteshwar Pujara to get the highest scorer title in this Test match. If India has to win, you have to keep Pujara for your No.3 – if India loses early wickets. If he goes on to bat for 3-4 hours in this Test match, I think India will be in a very good position. So, I am backing Pujara to be the highest run scorer in this Test match,” he said.

Pujara has been in superb form recently, and was a crucial reason for India’s win in Australia recently. Interestingly, his overall record in England is not very impressive with just 500 runs in 9 matches at an average of 29.41. But given his form, it won’t be beyond him to turn that around.

