CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Cheteshwar Pujara is Busy With 'Quarantine Daddy Duties' Ahead of ICC WTC Final

Cheteshwar Pujara is Busy With 'Quarantine Daddy Duties' Ahead of ICC WTC Final

Cheteshwar Pujara is Busy With 'Quarantine Daddy Duties' Ahead of ICC WTC Final

Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the players who is making good use of his time, with 'quarantine daddy duties'.

The Indian team is all set to begin their training ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand on June 18 in Southampton. For now, they are in quarantine at the hotel adjacent to the ground, and spending quality time with family. Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the players who is making good use of his time, with ‘quarantine daddy duties’. He shared an adorable photo with daughter Aditi on Instagram.

While Pujara is taking some time off from cricket, expectations are already on the rise. Take this from Parthiv Patel for example. In the Star Sports show CRICKET CONNECTED, Parthiv predicted that Pujara will be the leading run-getter in the World Test Championship final.

“I will back Cheteshwar Pujara to get the highest scorer title in this Test match. If India has to win, you have to keep Pujara for your No.3 – if India loses early wickets. If he goes on to bat for 3-4 hours in this Test match, I think India will be in a very good position. So, I am backing Pujara to be the highest run scorer in this Test match,” he said.

Pujara has been in superb form recently, and was a crucial reason for India’s win in Australia recently. Interestingly, his overall record in England is not very impressive with just 500 runs in 9 matches at an average of 29.41. But given his form, it won’t be beyond him to turn that around.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking