Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara is Just Ultra Concentration All Day, Every Day: Pat Cummins

Hazlewood even said that he might consider Mankading Pujara the next time the two sides face each other in a Test series.

Cricketnext Staff |April 26, 2020, 10:34 AM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara is Just Ultra Concentration All Day, Every Day: Pat Cummins

Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the defining factors of India's historic win over Australia in the 2018/19 four-match Test series. More than a year later, Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins said that Pujara remains one of the toughest he has ever bowled to.

Cummins recently did a live Q&A session that was arranged by the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) in which he was asked which is the batsman he found toughest to bowl to.

"There are a lot of them out there, unfortunately. But I am going to go with someone different, and he is (Cheteshwar) Pujara from India. He was a real pain in the back for us," said the 26-year-old.

"He (Pujara) was an absolute rock for them in that series. (He was) Really hard to get out. Just ultra concentration all day, day after day. He is the hardest one in Test cricket so far, I think," concluded Cummins.

Pujara was top scorer in the series with 521 runs and faced a whopping 1258 balls. Cummins' teammates Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood have also spoken of the frustration that they felt in the series when Pujara was in the middle.

Hazlewood even said that he might consider Mankading Pujara the next time the two sides face each other in a Test series.

Cheteshwar PujaraIndia vs AustraliaPat Cummins

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more