Cheteshwar Pujara is the Last of a Breed, They Don't Teach Kids Like that Anymore: Rahul Dravid

Cheteshwar Pujara is the last of a breed of batsmen, according to Rahul Dravid.
The current No. 3, who took over the position from Dravid, is known to bat time and trust his technique even in toughest of conditions. Dravid, who too batted in similar fashion, acknowledged that Pujara is likely to be the last of a generation as coaches no longer teach kids to bat that way.
“There will always be a place for a person like Pujara because his technique will always contribute to the winning of a game,” Dravid told ESPNcricinfo's videocast.
"He's the last of a breed. You're not going to see too many players like that coming through because they're not going to be taught that way. I don't think any coach or parent is going to teach someone from the age of 8-10 like the way Pujara's father taught him... value your wicket, hit it in the V. I don't think they're teaching them like that anymore. He's the last of a generation."
Dravid explained that Pujara, from Rajkot, got his temperament from competing against batsmen from bigger cities.
“Coming from a place like Saurashtra it was drilled into his head early on that he needed to do much more than other players from bigger cities. Saurashtra has done really well in the last four-five years but before that they wouldn't play too many Ranji Trophy semifinals. So he had to make every inning count and that’s the way he has built his batting."
Dravid explained that although Pujara had a defensive technique, he knew how to attack as well.
"He has got a good technique and a range of shots and he knows that. He knows what he's strong at," he explained.
"He is exceptional against spin. He can start slow but once a spinner comes on he's better than many other guys and even me, and I don't mean hitting sixes. Just the way he rotates strike and how he uses his feet... I remember he drove Nathan Lyon nuts by stepping out nearly every single ball. And this a world class bowler we are talking about. Pujara made it so easy and I haven't seen a lot of people do that.
"He has worked out his game phenomenally well. His concentration is excellent. And he knows that he is playing only one format of the game so he makes his every Test count.”
Dravid said the value of defensive batting was lower than what it was in the previous generation, but said it was still needed even in the era of T20s.
“I think the value is decreasing but you still need to be able to defend your wicket," he said. "See, today don’t really need to be a Test cricketer to make a living. You can make a career in T-20 or ODI and easily survive without a defensive technique
"A generation ago, you had to be a Test cricketer to make a living. Many players today have a good defense technique whether it’s Kohli, Williamson or Smith. Defensive technique is meant to help you survive or play out those difficult periods of the game. It helps you keep yourself out of trouble during the difficult periods to be able to cash in later on. And the very best players of Test cricket are be able to do that.”
