Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Indian cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma joined the list of players to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Pujara and Ishant, who are part of the India squad for the tour of England starting next month, got vaccinated on Monday.

“Puja and I got our first dose of the vaccine today. Urge each one of you to try and get yours too if eligible,” Pujara wrote on Twitter.

“#VaccinationDone. Thankful for this and grateful for all the essential workers. Happy to see the smooth running of the facility & management.

“Let’s all get vaccinated at the earliest,” Ishant wrote.

Earlier in the day, India captain Virat Kohli received his first dose of vaccination. Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan too are among cricketers to have been vaccinated.

The cricket fraternity has joined hands to help the country in the tough times. Delhi’s Rishabh Pant has said he will donate to Hemkunt Foundation to procure beds and Oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients.

“I am supporting the Hemkunt Foundation through a monetary donation that will help provide O2 Cylinders with Beds, kits and much more to the suffering across the country,” I am especially keen to work with organisations providing medical aid and support to rural India and non-metro cities which do not have the capacity of the medical infrastructure of the major cities,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have donated Rs 30 crore, while Chennai Super Kings donated oxygen concentrators to the Tamil Nadu government. India captain Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and even Australia’s Pat Cummins have donated to India’s cause.

India captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have donated Rs 2 crore to a fund-raising project, which will raise a total of Rs 7 crore to support the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The two are raising money through crowd-funding platform Ketto. “…Virat Kohli and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma are aiming to raise Rs. 7 crore for COVID relief in India,” a press release from the celebrity couple stated.

