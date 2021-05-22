CRICKETNEXT

Cheteshwar Pujara, R Ashwin and Umesh Yadav Offer Financial Support to Late Sports Journalist’s Family

After donating to the fundraiser, Ashwin shared a link to the campaign on his Twitter account and requested the cricket fraternity to contribute.

Ruchir Mishra, a senior sports journalist from Nagpur, died at the age of 42, of COVID-19 infection on May 4. Cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav among others came forward to help his family and donated to a fundraiser. The fundraiser is started by Mishra’s schoolmates and aims to raise enough money to offer financial support to the late sports journalist’s family.

After donating to the fundraiser, Ashwin shared a link to the campaign on his Twitter account and requested the cricket fraternity to contribute. Other than Pujara and Yadav, Indian women’s cricket team coach Ramesh Powar also donated to the fundraiser. The fundraiser aims to raise an amount of 25 lakh, of which 12 lakh has already been raised. Yadav, Pujara and Powar feature as top donors on the campaign’s webpage with Rs. 1,00,000 listed against Yadav and Pujara’s names and Rs. 50,000 against Powar’s name.

Considered as a voice of authority benefitting many young cricketers from his reporting on domestic and age-group cricket, Mishra was working as a cricket correspondent for more than a decade. He mainly wrote on domestic cricket across central India. Mishra’s profile of the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoniis widely regarded as one of his best works.

Many cricketers including Yadav and Waseem Zaffer expressed their condolences when they heard the news of Mishra’s demise. Extending his feelings to Mishra’s family, the former Indian cricketer said in a tweet that Mishra was “one of the nicest journalists from Nagpur.” Mishra took his last breath in Nagpur after battling covid for 10 days.

The number of deaths caused by the Covid pandemic in India is about to reach 3 lakh with more than 4,000 people dying daily. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cancelled the 14th Indian Premier League on May 4after it received global criticism for staging a cricket tournament amidst a crisis. Till that time, 29 of the 60 scheduled matches had already taken place.

