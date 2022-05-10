Cheteshwar Pujara reveals his "post-batting ritual" after scoring century for Sussex

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has been in stunning form in the ongoing County Championship Division 2 tournament. Pujara has scored four centuries in as many games this season for Sussex. And now on Instagram, the Gujarat-born batter has revealed his “post-batting ritual."

On Instagram, Pujara had posted photos of himself playing for Sussex followed by a video. In the video, Pujara can be seen meeting his daughter while walking back to the dressing room.

“Not the result we wanted but we’ll come back stronger. PS: Swipe to see my post batting ritual. #sussex #countycricket,” Pujara had written in the caption.

In the last match against Middlesex, the 34-year-old batter displayed his amazing batting as he played a fantastic inning to notch up a century. In the second innings of the match, Pujara had played a superb knock of 170 (not out) off 197 balls as Sussex declared after scoring 335/4.

Earlier, in the first innings, Pujara could not do much as he was sent back to the dressing room scoring 16 runs. Middlesex pacer Ethan Bamber had managed to pick up the crucial wicket of Pujara. Eventually, Sussex managed to score 392 runs in the first innings.

In reply, Middlesex registered a total of 358 as Sussex pacer Ollie Robinson claimed a fifer in the innings.

Pujara’s century in the second innings helped Sussex in posting a target of 370. And in reply, Middlesex opening batter Sam Robson (149 off 181 balls) played a fine inning to help his side in reaching the target in 73.5 overs.

In the ongoing County Championship Division 2 tournament, Pujara has been the highest run-scorer for Sussex. Till now, he has scored 717 runs at a whopping average of 143.40. His strike rate has also been an impressive 61.22.

Pujara might have done pretty well in the tournament but Sussex have not yet been able to showcase a good show as they find themselves at the seventh spot on the points table. They have not yet won a single match after playing five games. With two draws they have gathered 30 points.

