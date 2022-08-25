Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals Winning This Tournament Is 'One of His Goals' For the Future

After a superb County season, Cheteshwar Pujara got down in a fun Twitter session where he took questions from his fans about his recent success. Among them were questions regarding his personal life like his daily routine and his food. It must be mentioned here that Pujara has been turning on the heat from the moment he landed in England, especially in List A games where he ended up scoring 1094 runs in 13 innings at an average of 109.40. This included three centuries- 132 off 90 balls against Middlesex, 107 against Warwickshire and 174 against Sussex.

Nevertheless, during this fun AMA session, one of the fans asked him what are his goals to which Pujara gave a measured reply. “What are your goals for the rest of your career?,” asked one of the users.

“I like being in present and don’t set too many goals for the future but winning the WTC title is one,” he replied.

In this answer, Pujara gave an insight into his mindset which shows how much value he has for the longest format of the game. Being a Test specialist himself, Pujara usually stayed away from all the limelight. But that started to change after 2018 as he helped India beat Australia in their own backyard.

He was again the star Down Under two years later as he helped India draw the SCG Test. It was from here that India gained the momentum and went onto beat Australia in that historic Test match in Brisbane.

I like being in present and don't set too many goals for the future but winning the WTC title is one https://t.co/bOe2VsfkUX — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 24, 2022

After getting dropped from the Sri Lanka Tests at home, Pujara signed a contract with Sussex to play at the English County championship and the Royal London one-day tournament. He replaced Australia batter Travis Head who pulled out citing increased international commitments while expecting his first child.

