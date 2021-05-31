Cheteshwar Pujara Said That I'm Ready to Play Test Cricket: Jaydev Unadkat on India Chances

In the last few days a lot has been spoken about pacer Jaydev Unadkat’s future with Team India. There are a few who claim that his India dreams might be over owing to age, Unadkat personally is still upbeat about representing the nation. But the problem for him could be the long list of quality fast bowlers that the team possesses currently.

The lanky pacer had played his solitary Test as a youngster in 2010 against South Africa, and since then has always been on the fringes. He made a comeback into the side in the limited-overs formats in 2016 and 2018, but soon vanished. He was ignored for the UK tour despite impressing with 67 wickets in the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy.

But Unadkat isn’t losing his sleep over India call. In an interview he revealed what keeps his going and how words of encouragement from India and Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara helped him.

“Cheteshwar has been a dear friend to me and we’ve played cricket together for a number of years. But when he said last year that I am ready to play Test cricket, that did mean something to me, because he was obviously the first one to stand and tell me if I was not doing well,” Unadkat told SportsKeeda.

“Five-six years ago when I had returned from an injury, he had told me that I had to work on my fitness. He has been honest with me and last season he told me that this is me at my best so those things do mean a lot. A couple of other guys also told me that I deserved to be there and that I would get my chance soon.”

Unadkat last played for India in the Nidahas Trophy final in March 2018, where Dinesh Karthik emerged as a hero, hitting a six on the last ball of the match.

