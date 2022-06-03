‘Body Blows Motivated me to do better’: Cheteshwar Pujara Recalls his Gritty Knock in Gabba Test

India’s Test win at Gabba in the 2020-21 was historic as it brought an end to Australia’s 32-year-old unbeaten streak in Brisbane. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side had won the Test by three wickets to complete a remarkable turnaround in the series and pull off a sensational victory.

Cheteshwar Pujara who was an integral part of India’s squad against the Aussies recalled the glorious victory. Pujara, a tenacious Test batter, feels the body blows helped him perform better.

In the Brisbane Test, Pujara played a fine knock in the second innings to help his side reach a target of 328. He notched up a memorable half-century in that innings. Pujara was eventually dismissed after scoring 56 runs off 211 deliveries.

“I think it (body blows) motivated me to do better. Yes, I was in a bit of pain during the first two blows. When I was stuck 2-3 times more at the same spot, the pain was more. At one point I was hit in my fingers, it was unbearable. It was unbearable,” Pujara was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“I had a chat with physio and he asked If I wanted to take painkillers. I refused because I do not take medicines during the game because it disturbs my concentration sometimes,” the Gujarat-born batter added.

A new documentary on India’s miraculous Test series victory is set to release soon. While sharing footage from the documentary,Pujara talked about the incredible triumph. “Dusting off our lowest Test score. Battling injuries and expectations. Overcoming odds stacked against us to emerge victorious when no one gave us a chance. Bandon Mein Tha Dum is that story…” Puja wrote in the caption.

Dusting off our lowest Test score. Battling injuries and expectations. Overcoming odds stacked against us to emerge victorious when no one gave us a chance. Bandon Mein Tha Dum is that story…#BandonMeinThaDum #ImpossibleStory #FightForPrideOnVoot @VootSelect pic.twitter.com/LaZy41ipc6 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) June 1, 2022

The Indian team started the series on a poor note after they were bundled out for a mere 36 in the second innings of the first Test. Eventually, the visitors conceded an eight-wicket defeat in Adelaide. In the second game, the Indian team bounced back to clinch a victory to level the series.

The next Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground resulted in a draw.Then in the final match of the series at the Gabba, Indian players exhibited an outstanding display to earn a three-wicket victory and complete an outstanding triumph.

