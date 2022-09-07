Cheteshwar Pujara Says Fans in India Wake Up Early Morning to Watch EPL, Gets Trolled

The English Premier League is quite popular in India. The growing urban middle class loves to watch their teams play in one of the most popular leagues-the EPL. Several households across the length and breadth of the country are quite vocal about their support for the big four—Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal. Furthermore, with teams like Tottenham Hotspurs and Manchester City rising post-2012, they also found several fans in India.

Now, India cricketer Cheteswar Pujara has also revealed his favorite club in an informal chat which was shared by Premier League India across all social media platforms.

“Premier League is quite big in India. People will wake up early in the morning to watch the game,” he can be heard saying on the video which is now going viral.

When asked which is the most supported team in India, Pujara replied with his favorite club.

“If you ask me about my personal favorite, I used to follow Manchester United. Even in the Indian cricket team each player has their own team. But they follow the game, yeah, they love Football and even people back home wake up early to watch the Premier League.”



However, one section of the fans was particularly taken aback by Pujara’s answer since he mentioned how people wake up early in the morning to watch the match live. Nevertheless, it must be noted how EPL games are telecast on prime time slots back in India with some of the games having a late kick off. But early morning games are not only rare, in-fact they never take place at that time, at least for India due to its time zones. NBA or US Based sports league games, however, get telecast in India in morning.

As explained above, some fans started to troll Pujara for his comments.

Wake up early to watch the Premier League? Games Anni IST evening or late night kada sir — Sandeep (@sanddeyp) September 7, 2022



Wake up early? When did that happen for a PL match? — FPL SSR (@FPL_SSR) September 7, 2022



Pujara played for Sussex this year and ended up be the top scorer in the Royal London ODI Cup. This video was shot during his stay in England.

