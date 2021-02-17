Cheteshwar Pujara Set to Play for Warwickshire English County Ahead of India's England Tour India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is set to have a county stint with Warwickshire ahead of the country's tour of England this summer, according to a report in The Telegraph.

If the deal goes through, Pujara could play up to six county games before returning to national duty.

In previous seasons, Pujara has played for Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and most recently Yorkshire. He has overall scored 988 runs at an average of 29.9.

Pujara is a part of the IPL player auction for the 2021 season, but hasn't been picked in the tournament since 2014. If that remains the same, he'll have a bigger window to ply his trade in county cricket.

In a recent interview, Pujara said that he is confident of performing in the IPL if given a chance.

"Definitely want to be part of the IPL. Given an opportunity, I am confident I'll be able to do well," he told NDTV.

Pujara has overall played nine Tests in England, scoring 500 runs at 29.41. He has only one century and two half-centuries from 18 Test innings in the country.

Pujara is currently in top form, having come off a terrific series in Australia where he made 271 runs with three fighting half-centuries, enabling India to win the four-Test series 2-1.

India are set to play five Tests in England in the summer. They could also be playing the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Lord's, if they qualify.

The county stint will be invaluable batting experience for Pujara ahead of the major Tests in a country he hasn't completely cracked yet. Apart from these games, he'll also have the India vs India A warm-up match ahead of the big tour.