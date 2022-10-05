Cheteshwar Pujara Shares Picture of 'Jalebi Fafra' As Indian Cricketers Wish Fans 'Happy Dussehra'

Indian cricketers wished their fans on the occasion of Dussehra. A number of them including the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul wished their fans while Pujara shared a picture of fafra and jalebi. For the very first time in two years, the country is celebrating the festival especially after the muted celebrations for last couple of years due to Covid-19. Here are some of the best wishes.

May the light always prevail.

Happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 5, 2022

May Maa Durga and Lord Rama bestow their blessings upon you and keep lighting your path always.

A day to celebrate victory of good over evil. Wishing you a great Vijaydashmi #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/E93lYCCfv7 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 5, 2022

On the happy occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Ram fills your life with lots of happiness, prosperity, and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family. #mdshami11 #Dussehra pic.twitter.com/wsFk7M1Gj5 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) October 5, 2022

Wishing you peace, happiness, prosperity and lots of Jalebi Fafda 😅 #HappyDussehra ✨ pic.twitter.com/F2xfU8DYWO — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 5, 2022

Love, light and prosperity to all. Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra. ✨ — K L Rahul (@klrahul) October 5, 2022

May this #Dussehra burn all the gloom and misery and fill the coming days with good memories and positivity. Wishing you & your loved ones a day full of love, happiness & prosperity. Happy Dussehra everyone✨ pic.twitter.com/PqmmLkELIV — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 5, 2022

Dussehra symbolises “The Conquest of Good over Evil”. This Dussehra, may the light of goodness and purity shine brightly in your lives.

Wishing all of you abundant joy on this auspicious day. #Dussehra https://t.co/KR1hU1EKdZ pic.twitter.com/Xg2KJSjho6 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 5, 2022

On this auspicious occasion of Dussehra, symbolizing the victory of good over evil,

Wishing you and family a very Happy Vijayadashami 🙏🏼 #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/DDiiOO07zy — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 5, 2022

Meanwhile speaking about Virat Kohli, the former India captain was rested for the third T20I against South Africa and he flew straight to Mumbai from Guwahati. Furthermore, India won the three match T20I series, but lost the final match by 49 runs. Rilee Rossouw’s stroke-filled 100 not out off 48 balls set up a morale boosting 49-run win for South Africa in the inconsequential third T20 International here on Tuesday as concerns around a faltering Indian bowling attack grew ahead of the T20 World Cup.

