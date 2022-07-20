Cheteshwar Pujara Slams his Third Double Century of County Season For Sussex

Team India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara continued his golden form with the bat for Sussex as he slammed his third double century of the season to put his team in the driver’s seat against Middlesex on Wednesday. On his captaincy debut for Sussex, Pujara scored 231 runs off 431 balls which was laced with 21 fours and 3 sixes.

The talismanic batter is enjoying great form with the bat for Sussex this season as he has amassed a total of 997 runs, including five centuries from 10 innings at an extraordinary average of 124.62 in the 2022 County Championship.

Pujara, who was overnight 115, took the charge over Middlesex bowlers and was the last wicket to fall for Sussex who notched up a massive total of 523 on day two of their Division Two County Championships at the Lord’s here.

He was named interim captain of Sussex after regular skipper Tom Haines sustained an injury during the clash against Leicestershire last week and has been ruled for around 5-6 weeks.

After completion of the Edgbaston Test, Pujara rejoined Sussex for the clash against Leicestershire where he scored 46 runs.

He made his captaincy debut for Sussex memorable as he became the first Indian team player to score a double ton at the hallowed Lord’s, and the first Sussex player after 118 years to score three double centuries in a single season.

The Indian Test No 3, who had made a comeback to the national side after some solid performances for Sussex, earlier scored 203 (334b) versus Durham and 201 not out (387b) against Derbyshire.

Having come into bat after Sussex were 99/2 inside 35 overs, Pujara batted for 533 minutes against a bowling unit that had his India teammate Umesh Yadav, Tim Murtagh and Co.



Pujara shared a 219-run third-wicket partnership with Tom Alsop (135; 277 balls; 15×4) after Sussex were reduced to 99 for 2 inside 35 overs.

Also got out near the close of play on day one. Sussex lost another quick wicket Archie Lenham (0) in space of three deliveries but Pujara held fort for his team.

Meanwhile, representing Middlesex, India pacer Umesh Yadav returned wicketless and conceded 70 runs from 29 overs.

