Cheteshwar Pujara to Be Honoured With a Memento by DDCA On 100th Test

The Delhi & District association of India (DDCA) will honour Cheteshwar Pujara during the 2nd Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium, starting Friday. The 35-year-old is set to play his 100th career Test match at the Kotla

“We will be honouring Cheteshwar Pujara with a memento before the start of the Day 1 here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium,” DDCA Joint Secretary, Rajan Manchanda told CricketNext.com.

Pujara will become only the 13th Indian player to reach the 100 matches milestone in Tests when he takes the field for the 2nd Test.

“President Rohan Jaitley will be present during the felicitation ceremony along with the other office bearers here. This will be separate from what the BCCI has planned for Pujara’s 100th Test.” added Manchanda.

Pujara had made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia in Bengaluru in the 2nd Test making 4 and 72 in a winning effort. Pujara soon went on to become of India’s mainstay in the middle-order in the longest format and took over the mantle at No.3 after Rahul Dravid retirement.

In 99 Test so far, Pujara has scored 7021 runs at 44.15 with 19 hundreds and 34 fifties with a best of 206* which came against England at Ahmedabad in 2012. He sits 7th in India’a all–time list of players with most hundreds – only behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Azharuddin.

