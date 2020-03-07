Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cheteshwar Pujara to Play Ranji Trophy Final Against Bengal

The summit clash will be held at the SCA stadium in Khandheri from Monday. The stadium would be hosting the Ranji Trophy final for the first-time.

PTI |March 7, 2020, 2:59 PM IST
Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara will play for Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy final against Bengal, it was confirmed on Saturday.

The summit clash will be held at the SCA stadium in Khandheri from Monday. The stadium would be hosting the Ranji Trophy final for the first-time.

Pujara, who has played a 77 tests, will turn up for the hosts after a forgettable tour of New Zealand where the Indian batsmen were found in testing conditions.

Pujara made 100 runs in four innings in New Zealand with scores of 11 and 11 at Wellington and 54 and 24 at Christchurch.

The 17-member squad, led by star pacer Jaydev Unadkat, was announced by Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) on Saturday. After the win over Gujarat in the semifinals, Unadkat had revealed that he was in constant touch with Pujara, who was in New Zealand.

The SCA had also wanted Ravindra Jadeja to feature in the final but the BCCI turned down its request saying "national duty" comes first. Jadeja is expected to be in the India squad for the three ODIs against South Africa, beginning in Dharamsala on March 12.

Squad: Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Kamlesh Makwana, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Snell Patel (WK),Kishan Parmar, Avi Barot (wicketkeeper), Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Vishwaraj Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut.

Cheteshwar PujaraRanji Trophy finalSaurashtra vs Bengal

