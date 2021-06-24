Cheteshwar Pujara Under Fire? Virat Kohli Hints At Changes After WTC Final Loss 

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hinted at the need for changes in the Test side after losing the World Test Championship final to New Zealand on Wednesday. Virat said the team will introspect the reasons for the loss, and make required changes in the squad. India gave an easy target of 139 runs to New Zealand after getting all out on 170 runs in the third innings of the game.

The Kiwis didn’t face any difficulty in chasing 139 runs sans few minor hiccups in the way. Veteran Ross Taylor and captain Kane Williamson’s unbeaten partnership for the fourth wicket saw the Black caps winning the match by eight wickets on the reserve day.

During the post-match presentation, a disappointed Kohli said the team will continue to introspect, and try to inculcate flexibility in the match strategy. The skipper also made comparisons between the ODI and Test squads, saying India has depth in its white-ball squad which is filled with confident players, and a similar strength is also required in the longer format.

Virat also emphasised on the need to analyse things from a fresh perspective, saying the team need players who play fearlessly, and with a mind-set to perform on the field. Many believe Virat was pointing towards veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara who is struggling with his erratic form.

Pujara was seen out of touch in the WTC final as the one-downer opened his account on the 36th ball in the first innings of India. He quickly succumbed to pacer Trent Boult after scoring 8 runs. Even in the second innings, the Test dependable walked back to the pavilion on just 15 runs in 80 balls.

The 33-year-old has not made a century since August 2019, and in the 18 matches he has played since then, his batting average remained below 30.

