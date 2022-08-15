Cheteshwar Pujara's Four-Year-Old Daughter Steals the Show In Viral Insta Video | WATCH

India’s formidable Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara is turning the heat in the Royal London ODI Cup with back-to-back centuries. After slamming 107 in a losing cause for Sussex against Warwickshire, the batter slammed another century in the next county match where he went onto slam 174 off 131 balls for his side Sussex against Surrey at the County Ground in Hove.

With his astonishing knock laced with 20 fours and five sixes, Pujara now holds the record for the highest-ever score made by a Sussex batter in List A cricket, going past the 171 made by all-rounder David Wiese against Hampshire in 2019.

Pujara also brought up his highest ever score in List A cricket, going past the unbeaten 158 he made while representing India B in Rajkot in 2012.

Furthermore, it wasn’t Pujara, but his four-year-old daughter who went on to grab all the limelight, it was his four year old daughter Aditi.

Moments after his match-winning knock, Pujara had taken to Instagram to share clips of the game against Surrey on Sunday, where it his daughter’s reaction was caught. She was seen dancing and cheering for her father as the India batter scored his second straight List A ton.

“Pleased to contribute to the team’s win tonight. Great play by the entire team @SussexCCC We move onto the next one on a high note,” Pujara had captioned the Instagram post.

Against Sussex, he showed no signs of slowing down, picking up from right where he left against Warwickshire.

As Sussex’s skipper, Pujara came out to bat when the side were 9/2. But his enthralling knock of 174 propelled Sussex to making 378/6 in their 50 overs. Pujara also shared a stand of 205 runs with Tom Clark, who made 104, for the third wicket.

After Clark fell, Pujara marched forwards till he unleashed carnage on Surrey’s bowlers, smashing 74 runs off his last 28 balls before falling in the 48th over. His efforts were more than enough for Sussex to bowl out Surrey for 162 and win the match by a huge margin of 216 runs.

