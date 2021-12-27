Chicken Chettinad, Broccoli Soup Part of Indian Cricket Team's Lunch Menu

The second day’s play of the first Test between India and South Africa was a complete washout with rain keeping the players inside their respective dressing rooms at Centurion’s SuperSport Park. It may have been a frustrating wait since no play was possible but the Indian cricketers would surely not be disappointed with what they were served for lunch on Monday.

A screenshot of their menu for Day 2 has gone viral on social media which lists several mouthwatering delicacies including broccoli soup, chicken chettinad, vegetable kadai, yellow dal, lamp chops among others.

Day 2 Lunch menu for team India. pic.twitter.com/lXFuVTd1oT— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 27, 2021

Meanwhile, India will have to re-calibrate their plans for the first innings after 90 overs were lost due to inclement weather on Day 2. The tourists made a strong start to the contest after winning the toss with KL Rahul becoming the second ever opener from his team to hit a century on South African soil.

India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Along with Mayank Agarwal, Rahul provided India a superb start as the pair added 117 runs for the first wicket before being separated. Agarwal scored 60 before being given out lbw and No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara was out for a golden duck.

However, Rahul went on to score his seventh Test century which is also his sixth outside India. He remained unbeaten on 122 off 248 and has so far struck 16 fours and a six.

India captain Virat Kohli got the start and looked to have settled in nicely hitting four fours in his total of 35 before a lapse in concentration saw him chasing at a delivery that should’ve been left along, resulting in an outside edge and his downfall.

Also Read: ‘When I Enter The Ground, Everything is About Confidence And Self-belief’

Under-pressure Ajinkya Rahane walked in next and unleashed a flurry of boundaries to 40 off 81 while adding 73 runs for the fourth wicket with Rahul. 32 of Rahane’s runs have come in boundaries.

For South Africa, fast bowler Lungi Ngidi picked all three wickets to have fallen during the opening day’s play. The forecast for Tuesday is much better though and India will hope to build on a solid start.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here