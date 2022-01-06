Chief Selector Neetu David Maintains Silence Over Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey’s World Cup Snub

The national selectors came under the scanner after picking up India women’s squad for the five match ODI series and the subsequent ODI World Cup. The squad was picked with all the expected names in Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur, who of course will be the captain and vice-captain. However, the names of Jemimah Rodriguez and all-rounder Shikha Pandey were missing.

Speaking on the team selection, lead selector Neetu David maintained the moratorium, saying they can’t speak anything on the issue.

“Right now we are not allowed to speak,” David told UNI after being asked about the controversial selection. It must be noted that BCCI usually calls for press conference for justifying team selections in multi nation ICC tournaments.

A presser was organized even during the squad announcement of 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup and Hemlata Kala, the then chief selector, led the proceedings.

On being asked about whether the selectors will address the media on the selection, David said: “Right now, I have no idea.”

India squad for 5 ODIs against NZ & ICC Women’s World Cup, 2022: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

India squad for one-off T20I against New Zealand: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, S. Meghna, Simran Dil Bahadur.

