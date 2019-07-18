Chief Selector to Convene Selection Meeting as CoA Sidelines BCCI Secretary

A day before the five national selectors were supposed to meet in Mumbai to pick the squad for limited-overs and Test series for the West Indies, the entire BCCI machinery was thrown into a state of confusion due to a directive passed on by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).
Over the years, selection meetings have always been convened by the BCCI secretary and this norm has continued for the last 11 months since the new BCCI constitution was registered with acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary fulfilling the role. On Thursday (July 18) morning, CoA passed a directive stating that neither secretary nor the CEO will be attending any cricket committee meeting.
“The Committee of Administrators have been informed that the practice of the Hon. Secretary convening and attending selection committee meetings has continued even after the New BCCI Constitution has become effective. Further, it is learnt that the selection committees continue to address emails to Hon. Secretary to seek his approval in relation to any change or replacement in the team(s),” the CoA directive posted on the BCCI website read.
“Similarly, the selection committees continue to address e-mails to the Hon. Secretary seeking his approval on travel arrangements and posting for selectors to watch and attend cricket matches,” it added.
However, bringing an end to this practice, the new CoA directive read:
“Except on Overseas Tours, the Chairpersons of the respective Selection Committees shall convene the meetings of the Selection Committees viz. (i) Men’s Selection Committee, (ii) Junior Selection Committee and (iii) Women’s Selection Committee. On Overseas Tours the Administrative Manager shall convene the meetings in accordance with the relevant provision of the New BCCI Constitution. Neither any officer bearer nor the CEO shall attend any Cricket Committee meetings.
“The Selection Committee does not need any approval either from the Hon. Secretary or the CEO in relation to any selection made or change or replacement in the team. The CEO will make the travel arrangement and other arrangements required for travel and posting of selectors to watch and attend cricket matches and emails in this regard shall be address to the CEO,” the directive added.
However, CricketNext has learnt that the CoA decision was not unanimous, as has been the case in many recent decisions.
“The secretary has been convening the selection meeting of both men’s and women’s team as well as the junior teams for more than 11 months now and has always done so in the BCCI in the past. There was no reason to change this practice. Why the CoA is taking such arbitrary decisions no one knows and that too so close to the BCCI elections,” a source told CricketNext.
The BCCI officials had no clue about these changes and were trying to figure out the logistics of organising the selection meeting on Friday. CricketNext was informed that chairman of selectors MSK Prasad is yet to inform any of the selectors about the proposed meeting.
CAC panel to pick coach not finalised
BCCI General Manager (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim has been tasked to identify former cricketers who can form a new Cricket Advisory Committee to pick the new coach of the Indian team as well as the rest of the support staff. A three-member ad-hoc panel of former players — Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy — had been identified to replace the now defunct Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to select the new Head Coach, but it is now learnt that there is a spanner in the works.
“The BCCI GM has to get consent from the former players to join the panel and then ensure that they are not conflicted in any way. Some CoA members believe that when a person of the stature of former captain Kapil Dev picks the new coach he will not be turned down by the Indian captain,” the source said.
“However, BCCI have to make sure that Kapil or even Gaekwad is free from any conflict. Kapil is a TV commentator while Gaekwad also has TV commitments as well as part of the panel to form the Players Association. Only Rangaswamy appears free from conflict as of now,” the source informed.
CricketNext understands that matter of women’s head coach WV Raman’s appointment has also reached the BCCI Ombudsman Justice (Retd.) DK Jain and he has taken up the matter on Thursday. The CoA which claims to follow the new BCCI constitution, appointed an ad-hoc CAC back then, provisions of which were never there.
“If the Ombudsman feels that Raman’s appointment was not right, where does the new CAC stand them? Is the CoA’s mandate even to pick the CAC and shouldn’t it be left to the BCCI AGM to decide,” the source said.
Meanwhile, it was decided following the constitution that the five-member senior selection committee will pick the support staff for the new head coach.
“The selection committee’s term will extend to the next AGM whenever that takes place. The CAC that is formed by new BCCI members will pick the new selection panel,” the source added.
