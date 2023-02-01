'Chilling With Future Of India': Ravindra Jadeja Makes Huge Prediction For Mumbai Indians Youngster

Star India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja was recently spotted spending some quality time with Mumbai Indians cricketer Tilak Varma in Bengaluru. Jadeja, who is all set to make his return to international cricket against Australia, was all praise for the Hyderabad allrounder.

Varma shot to fame last year after enjoying a splendid outing in his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with the Mumbai Indians franchise.

Jadeja branded Varma as the “future" of the Indian cricket team.

“Chilling with future of India,” Jadeja had written in the caption of his Instagram post.

It went viral in no time and has, so far, garnered more than three lakh likes. Fans and followers of the game also praised the two Indian cricketers in the comments section.

One Instagram user expressed his desire to see Jadeja in the Indian cricket team as soon as possible. “Come back Jadeja to Team India,” the comment read.

Another person voiced a similar opinion and wrote, “We want see you in the Indian team sir Jadeja.”

One social media user agreed with Jadeja’s statement and commented, “Undoubtedly he is future.”

Another person hailed Varma as Team India’s next top left-handed batter.

“The next prime left-hand batsman,” read the comment.

In domestic cricket, Varma triggered a buzz after notching 215 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 147.26 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2020-21 season.

In the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare trophy, the 20-year-old displayed an impressive all-round show after registering 180 runs in five games along with four wickets.

His stellar and consistent show in domestic circuit was enough to earn an IPL contract.

The youngster was roped in by five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians for an amount of Rs 1.7 crore during the mega auction.

As a team, the season might have been a forgettable one for Mumbai Indians but for Varma it quite memorable. He finished his maiden IPL campaign with 397 runs to his name at a strike rate of 131.02. and two half-centuries.

He was thesecond-highest run-scorer for Mumbai Indians during the season.

Jadeja, on the other hand, is expected to make his return to international cricket in the four-match Test series against Australia. He was ruled out of competitive cricket after suffering a knee injury in September last year.

The first Test between India and Australia will start from February 9.

