Chinelle Henry Ruled Out for a Week At Least Due to Concussion

Ahead of the final ODI against India, the West Indies women’s team have some injury concerns with Chinelle Henry being ruled out for at least seven days due to concussion, according to Cricket West Indies. Britney Cooper continues to be out injured too after being struck on the shin.
Henry, who dived to stop a boundary in the first ODI, hurt herself as crashed into the advertising boards and was immediately substituted.
She was replaced by Shabika Gajnabi, who became the first concussion substitute in women's cricket.
Cricket West Indies meanwhile have brought in the likes of Caneisha Isaac, an uncapped pacer, and Hayley Mathews, who returns after having served an eight-match suspension for a code of conduct breach. Mathews has been out of international action since June this year.
"Isaac is a young medium pacer and a live wire on the field who impressed during the recent pre series camp. She will join the group of young medium pacers being groomed in the thrust to continue the development of young players," said Ann Browne-John, the lead selector for Women's and Girls.
West Indies and India are tied at 1-1 in the three-match ODI series, with the final game scheduled for November 6.
This is followed by a five-match T20I series - the first two games to be played in St. Lucia and the remaining three in Guyana.
