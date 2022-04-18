CHN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match, April 19, 8:30 AM IST

CHN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match between Chandigarh Women and Delhi Women: Chandigarh Women will kick off the proceedings at the India Senior Women’s T20 tournament with an encounter against Delhi Women. Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium will host the game between the two sides on Tuesday, April 19.

Chandigarh Women are a bowling heavy side in the league. They have bowlers like Amanjot Kaur, Kumari Shibi, Manisha Badhan, and Rajni Devi on their team. Thus, Delhi Women batters need to be on their toes to score decent runs for the team. As far as batting is concerned, Amanjot Kaur, Parushi Prabhakar, and Rajni Devi are expected to lead the attack for the team.

Delhi Women are a balanced side. They have a few notable batters in the team including Ayushi Soni, Simran Dil Bahadur, and Soni Yadav. The bowling unit will be handled by Babita Negi and Manju Atmaram MA.

Ahead of the match between Chandigarh Women and Delhi Women; here is everything you need to know:

CHN-W vs DEL-W Telecast

Chandigarh Women vs Delhi Women game will not be telecast in India

CHN-W vs DEL-W Live Streaming

The India Senior Women’s T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CHN-W vs DEL-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 8:30 AM IST on April 19, Tuesday.

CHN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Kumari Shibi

Vice-Captain – Priya Punia

Suggested Playing XI for CHN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shivangi Yadav, Laxmi Yadav

Batters: Pratika Rawal, Priya Punia, Anuradha Bisht

All-rounders: Amanjot Kaur, Simran Bahadur, Tanisha Singh

Bowlers: Kumari Shibi, Manju Atmaram MA, Parul Saini

CHN-W vs DEL-W Probable XIs:

Chandigarh Women: Shivangi Yadav, Kumari Shibi, Parul Saini, Kashvee Gautam, Jyoti-I, Anuradha Bisht, Shivani Thakur, Mehak, Amanjot Kaur, Eknoor Kaur, Tanishqa

Delhi Women: Neha Chhillar, Laxmi Yadav, Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, Shivani Jangid, Manju Atmaram MA, Pratika Rawal, Riti Tomar, Simran Bahadur, Parunika Sisodia, Sonia Lohiya

