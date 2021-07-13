Chris Gayle Becomes First Player in T20 History to Reach 14,000 Runs

Chris Gayle continues to scale new peaks in T20 cricket and on Tuesday, he became the first player in the format’s history to cross 14,000 runs. Gayle, 41, refuses to slow down despite his age, and is setting new milestones in the game’s shortest format where he continues to be a hot property for T20 leagues across the globe.

The West Indian legend reached the milestone during the third T20I against Australia in St Lucia in style - a six over wide long-on. He then went on to hit his half-century with West Indies chasing 142 to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Incidentally, this is Gayle’s first half-century in T20Is since 2016. And he reached there in blazing fashion with a hat-trick of sixes off Aussie spinner Adam Zampa.

He belted 67 off 38 during his stay alongside four fours and seven sixes.

Meanwhile, West Indies made short work of the target of 142 set by Australia who were fighting to save the five-match series. Powered by Gayle’s fifty at the top, the hosts raced to the target in just 14.5 overs with Nicholas Pooran smashing an unbeaten 32 off 27 as they sealed the series with a hat-trick of wins and two games to spare.

Batting first, Australia began on a solid note but the innings never took off with West Indies making regular strikes. Moises Henriques top-scored for them with 33 off 29 while Aaron Finch made 30 off 31 and a handy 24 off 22 from Ashton Turner dragged them to a respectable total.

Hayden Walsh took 2/18 in his four overs for West Indies. Defending the modest total, Australia did make two early strikes removing openers Andre Fletcher and Lendl Simmons inside the powerplay overs but then Gayle storm followed before Pooran added the finishing touches.

The fourth T20I of the series will be played on July 14th (July 15th in India).

