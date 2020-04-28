Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Chris Gayle Calls Former Teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan 'Worse Than Coronavirus'

The opener claimed that Sarwan wanted to take control of the franchise and that is why he engineered Gayle's ouster from the team.

IANS |April 28, 2020, 3:15 PM IST
Chris Gayle Calls Former Teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan 'Worse Than Coronavirus'

Things have seemingly turned sour between former West Indies teammates Ramnaresh Sarwan and Chris Gayle as the latter blasted the former middle-order batsman and went on to the extent of calling him a snake.

Gayle wasn't retained by Caribbean Premier League side Jamaica Tallawahs and the southpaw alleged it was because of Sarwan who created differences between him and the franchise.

The opener claimed that Sarwan wanted to take control of the franchise and that is why he engineered Gayle's ouster from the team.

"Sarwan, you are worse than the coronavirus right now," Gayle said in the video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"What transpired with the Tallawahs, you have a big part to play because you and the owner are like this (very close). You were the one at my last birthday party here in Jamaica, giving big speech about how far we have come.

"Sarwan, you are a snake. You are so vindictive. You are so immature. You still stabbing people in the back. When are you planning to change? Don't even consider seeing the 'Universe Boss' and saying ‘Yo Chris' because I am telling you this straight up, that's it," he added.

Gayle played his first four CPL seasons with Tallawahs before turning out for St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the next two seasons respectively.

He returned to Tallawahs the previous season as a marquee player before his alleged fall-out with the franchise that saw him join St. Lucia Zouks for the next season.

