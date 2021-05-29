Chris Gayle Chilling with Friends in a Perfect Weekend Outing

- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
SL
BAN189/10(42.3) RR 4.45
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 97 runs
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, 2021Match Ended246/10(48.1) RR 5.11
BAN
SL141/9(40.0) RR 3.53
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 103 runs (D/L method)
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 1st Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 2nd Test - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
23:00 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
23:00 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
19:00 IST - Southampton
- 2nd T20I - 27 Jun, SunUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 3rd T20I - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 4th T20I - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 5th T20I - 3 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- One-off Test - 7 Jul, WedUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Bulawayo
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd T20I - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 15 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 5th T20I - 17 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 1st ODI - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd ODI - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 1st T20I - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 28 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 31 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 4th T20I - 1 Aug, SunUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 5th T20I - 3 Aug, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd Test - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- One-off Test - 27 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
05:00 IST - Hobart
- 1st Test - 8 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 16 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
ENG
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 5 Jan, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 5th Test - 14 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
ENG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 30 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
09:10 IST - Perth
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 2 Feb, WedUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:40 IST - Hobart
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:40 IST - Sydney
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- One-off T20I - 8 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:30 IST - Sydney
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Brisbane
- 3rd T20I - 15 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Carrara
- 4th T20I - 18 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Adelaide
- 5th T20I - 20 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
10:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
Chris Gayle Chilling with Friends in a Perfect Weekend Outing
West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle sure knows how to have a great time.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 29, 2021, 4:34 PM IST
West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle sure knows how to have a great time. The self-styled ‘Universe Boss’ recently shared a photo of himself chilling with a couple of friends on Instagram. The photo shows him having fun outside a restaurant. Gayle, dressed in a red printed shirt, sporting a baseball cap, seems at his casual best. The dashing cricketer didn’t share the details of the venue of his outing. He captioned the post “What are friends for”.
View this post on Instagram
Gayle was part of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 until the popular T20 tournament was postponed due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble. While the other cricketers decided to return home, Gayle travelled to the Maldives after the tournament was suspended. He enjoyed the island nation’s hospitality with some scuba diving and jet skiing. He posted several pictures of himself having a blast.
Gayle could be seen in T20 action later this year as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to hold the remaining matches of the IPL 2021 in the UAE in September-October. The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL.
NEWS 🚨 BCCI to conduct remaining matches of VIVO IPL in UAE.
More details here – https://t.co/HNaT0TVpz1 #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/nua3e01RJt
— BCCI (@BCCI) May 29, 2021
Gayle’s team Punjab Kings were at the sixth spot in the IPL table when the games were postponed. The Kings haven’t had a good start to the tournament this year winning just three of the eight games they have played so far. The standings were led by Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals team who showed some real good form.
Coming back to Gayle, the big-hitting batsman may also feature the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL. The 41-year-old will be back with his old team – St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, a team he had represented in 2017 and 2018 seasons. Gayle guided the Patriots to their only CPL final in 2017.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking