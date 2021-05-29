Chris Gayle Chilling with Friends in a Perfect Weekend Outing

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle sure knows how to have a great time. The self-styled ‘Universe Boss’ recently shared a photo of himself chilling with a couple of friends on Instagram. The photo shows him having fun outside a restaurant. Gayle, dressed in a red printed shirt, sporting a baseball cap, seems at his casual best. The dashing cricketer didn’t share the details of the venue of his outing. He captioned the post “What are friends for”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333)

Gayle was part of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 until the popular T20 tournament was postponed due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble. While the other cricketers decided to return home, Gayle travelled to the Maldives after the tournament was suspended. He enjoyed the island nation’s hospitality with some scuba diving and jet skiing. He posted several pictures of himself having a blast.

Gayle could be seen in T20 action later this year as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to hold the remaining matches of the IPL 2021 in the UAE in September-October. The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL.

NEWS 🚨 BCCI to conduct remaining matches of VIVO IPL in UAE. More details here – https://t.co/HNaT0TVpz1 #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/nua3e01RJt — BCCI (@BCCI) May 29, 2021

Gayle’s team Punjab Kings were at the sixth spot in the IPL table when the games were postponed. The Kings haven’t had a good start to the tournament this year winning just three of the eight games they have played so far. The standings were led by Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals team who showed some real good form.

Coming back to Gayle, the big-hitting batsman may also feature the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL. The 41-year-old will be back with his old team – St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, a team he had represented in 2017 and 2018 seasons. Gayle guided the Patriots to their only CPL final in 2017.

