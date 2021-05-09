Chris Gayle Engages in Fun Banter with Kevin Pietersen Over Shirtless Twitter Post

As the IPL 2021 got suspended, the bandwagon has now moved to the Maldives. Kevin Pietersen, who was commentating at the IPL, is also at the island nation. He posted a bare chested picture on Twitter with caption: “The Red List.” Later Chris Gayle commented on the photo and those remarks showed he is having none of it.

Believe me ppl…he’s sucking in the tummy – it’s actually worst in person you’re the Red list, @KP24 ❌ he’s younger than me too!! https://t.co/5faLH5FSFG — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) May 8, 2021

“Believe me ppl…he’s sucking in the tummy – it’s actually worst in person you’re the Red list, @KP24,” Gayle wrote. The West Indies cricketer usually engages on occasional banter with his fellow colleagues and this is not new. But the engage on Twitter was just too hilarious for fans. KP’s ‘Red List’ is an apparent reference to UK putting Maldives in ‘Red List’ countries. If you arrive in UK from Maldives you will be put in mandatory isolation.

KP Calls for IPL in UK

I have seen people talking about the UAE as a possible destination to finish the IPL in September but I actually think that the IPL should move to the UK,’ Pietersen told Betway Insider.

Pietersen, who represented the likes of Deccan Chargers, Delhi Daredevils, Rising Pune Supergiants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, has also listed out reasons why it makes perfect sense for IPL organisers to consider England as a viable venue.

“There is a window in September after the England v India Test series has finished. All the best Indian players would already be there and all of the best English players would be available as well,” he said.He continued, “Mid-to-late September is the most beautiful time in the UK. They could use Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and the two London grounds.”Pietersen also drew from his own experience saying there won’t be any issue with attracting crowds to the stadiums. “I have played internationals against India – one in particular in a World T20 against India at Lord’s – when it has felt like an away game because of how well Indian cricket is supported in the UK,’ Pietersen explained.

