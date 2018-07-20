Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Chris Gayle Felicitated In Presence of Young Members From His Foundation

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 20, 2018, 12:54 PM IST
Chris Gayle Felicitated In Presence of Young Members From His Foundation

Twitter: @westindies

Chris Gayle was felicitated by University of The West Indies in the presence of young members from his charitable foundation on the sidelines of a practice match between UWI Vice Chancellor’s XI and the touring Bangladesh side. Alongside current Bangladesh coach Courtney Walsh, Gayle was recognised for his excellence in all formats of the game.




The members were from the academy cricket team of ‘The Chris Gayle Foundation’, which consists of young people between the ages of 16 and 22 who are selected based on social, educational, behavioural or economic circumstances. They then undertake a year-long programme of personal development and training for future employability inspired by physical activity, all while being part of a cricket team.




The foundation’s core ‘Big 6’ values, which are applied to all its charitable work with young people in deprived and disadvantaged areas are respecting others, setting goals, making good choices, working hard, looking after your health, and understanding the consequences of your actions.

Chris Gayle also featured in the practice match for UWI VC’s XI against Bangladesh, scoring 29 in the first innings. Bangladesh chased down the target of 228 in 43.3 overs.

First Published: July 20, 2018, 12:50 PM IST
