Chris Gayle Felicitated In Presence of Young Members From His Foundation

Courtney Walsh accepts the award from the Vice Chancellor on behalf of Patrick Patterson for cricket excellence and Chris Gayle accepts his award right (Dr. Mansingh Dean of the faculty of sports). Prof Sir Hilary Beckles looks on (left) pic.twitter.com/7ly01bEu1A— WINDIES (@westindies) July 20, 2018
The members were from the academy cricket team of ‘The Chris Gayle Foundation’, which consists of young people between the ages of 16 and 22 who are selected based on social, educational, behavioural or economic circumstances. They then undertake a year-long programme of personal development and training for future employability inspired by physical activity, all while being part of a cricket team.
Chris Gayle and the Chris Gayle foundation pose for a moment. Chris was recognized for his cricket excellence in all formats of the game. Congrats and well done to @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/WYZAT6ijEv— WINDIES (@westindies) July 20, 2018
The foundation’s core ‘Big 6’ values, which are applied to all its charitable work with young people in deprived and disadvantaged areas are respecting others, setting goals, making good choices, working hard, looking after your health, and understanding the consequences of your actions.
Chris Gayle also featured in the practice match for UWI VC’s XI against Bangladesh, scoring 29 in the first innings. Bangladesh chased down the target of 228 in 43.3 overs.
First Published: July 20, 2018, 12:50 PM IST