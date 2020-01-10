Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

PTI |January 10, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
Chris Gayle Finds Pakistan One of the Safest Places in World

Big-hitting West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has endorsed Pakistan as "one of the safest places" in the world, weeks after Test cricket returned to the country after a decade.

No Test-playing nation had visited Pakistan since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus near Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Last month, it was the Sri Lankan national team only, albeit a weakened one, that became the first elite side team to tour the country since that attack almost a decade ago.

When Gayle was asked if Pakistan is a safe country for cricket during the Bangladesh Premier League, he responded, "Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world. They say you will get presidential security so you are in good hands. I mean we are in good hands too in Bangladesh, right?"

Gayle is currently playing for Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Sri Lanka's visit prompted an optimistic Pakistan Cricket Board to invite Bangladesh for three T20Is and two Tests.

The BCB, however, is yet to take a call on the tour after their proposal of playing half the matches of the series in Bangladesh was turned down.

chris gaylepakistan

