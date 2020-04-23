Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Chris Gayle Joins St Lucia Zouks for CPL 2020

Swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has been signed by St Lucia Zouks as their marquee player for the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

IANS |April 23, 2020, 9:37 AM IST
Chris Gayle Joins St Lucia Zouks for CPL 2020

St. Lucia: Swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has been signed by St Lucia Zouks as their marquee player for the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Gayle has played for the Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the past. He has won the CPL title twice with the Tallawahs and played in the final with the Patriots in 2017.

The left-handed bastman is the leading T20 run scorer of all time as well as the man with the most centuries in the format. He is also the leading CPL run scorer of all time, having made 2,344 runs at the tournament.

Commenting on Gayle arriving at the Zouks, newly appointed captain Daren Sammy said: "Chris is one of the most successful T20 batsmen in the world and with his experience with our young openers, a lot can be learnt from Chris.

"I will have a motivated Chris Gayle looking to prove a point that he is one of the leading T20 batsmen in the world. I can't wait for CPL 2020 and hopefully the coronavirus will be under control and we can have an exciting T20 tournament."

Coach Andy Flower also said: "I have got a long association with Chris running all the way back to his debut Test match in Trinidad back in 2000. I've seen his exploits in all three forms of the game and I am really looking forward to working with him and Daren Sammy toward a special year for St Lucia cricket."

The CPL is scheduled to take place between August 19 and September 26 but the tournament organisers are currently watching the current situation with COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc across the world.

chris gayleCPLst lucia zouks

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more